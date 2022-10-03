Caitlin Bassett’s Big Leap From Military Career To ‘Quantum Leap’

Caitlin Bassett knows what it’s like to work on top-secret government projects. After all, she spent several years working in U.S. Army Intelligence and the National Security Administration. And that, no doubt, will help her bring some authenticity to the top-secret government project she’s part of on Quantum Leap. What she didn’t have was a lot of high-profile acting experience; Leap is her first television acting gig. When we spoke to her about the drastic career change, she admitted to us that she’s still surprised she landed a job on a major network show so quickly.(Click on the media bar below to hear Caitlin Bassett)
