‘The Rookie’ May Be Aging, But Nathan Fillion Likes The Show’s Wrinkles

The Rookie is no longer a rookie — in fact, by entering its fifth season on the air, that makes it a TV veteran. And Nathan Fillion’s character, once the oldest rookie on the force, is now pretty well seasoned himself. So, now that the initial premise of the show has essentially worn off, what keeps the show interesting? Fillion says it’s the surprising storytelling that keeps both the cast and the viewers on their toes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nathan Fillion)
The Rookie airs Sundays at 10/9c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.