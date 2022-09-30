‘The Mosquito Coast’ Season 2 Premiering January 6 On Apple TV+

Based on Paul Theroux’s best-selling novel and starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, “The Mosquito Coast” follows the dangerous journey of Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist, who uproots his family on a dangerous quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen. In season two, after barely escaping Mexico with their lives, the Foxes venture deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees. This new refuge creates trouble for the Foxes though when they become entangled in a conflict between the scions of a local drug lord. At odds about whether to settle down or keep moving, Allie and Margot pursue different paths to secure their family’s future. The outcome of which will either unite the family or tear it apart forever.
The second season of “The Mosquito Coast” is executive produced by Mark V. Olsen and Will Scheffer, Stefan Schwartz, Evan Katz, Rupert Wyatt, author Paul Theroux, and series star Justin Theroux. Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen and Bob Bookman serve as executive producers for Veritas Entertainment Group. The series is created for television and executive produced by Neil Cross. Developed by Neil Cross & Tom Bissell, “The Mosquito Coast” is a Fremantle Production for Apple TV+.
“The Mosquito Coast” season two will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly through January 6, 2023.