No Joke, Richard Kind Lands In ‘East New York’

East New York is a new police procedural co-created by Emmy-winning writer/producer William Finkelstein (L.A. Law, Law & Order, NYPD Blue), and among its ensemble cast, you’ll find veteran character actor Richard Kind. But this is a different kind of role for Kind, considering he’s best known for comedies like Mad About You and Spin City. Because of that, he’s grateful that the producers believed he was the right guy to take on the role of a police captain in the new series. (Click on the media bar below to hear Richard Kind)
East New York airs Sunday nights on CBS, and episodes start streaming the following day on Paramount+.