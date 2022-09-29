‘The Fountain’ Was A Stretch For Hugh Jackman … In A Good Way

Traditionally, director Darren Aronofsky’s films have been both critically acclaimed and polarizing to audiences. And 2006’s The Fountain was no different. A film that blended romance, fantasy, and science fiction, with its main characters existing across multiple timelines, it struggled mightily at the box office when it was released, earning just over $15 million worldwide on a $35 million budget. Over time, though, the movie has become a cult classic. Hugh Jackman and Rachel Weisz starred in the film; at the time of its release, Jackman talked about how he approached the film as being almost the opposite of the big X-Men movies he’d been making.(Click on the media bar below to hear Hugh Jackman)