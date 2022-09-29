How ‘Todd’s’ Creator Got The Show Off The Ground

So Help Me Todd is a new legal drama about to premiere on CBS, starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin as a mother and son who work together on cases. The origins of the project come from creator/executive producer Scott Prendergast’s real life, and he explained to us how, out of his own personal turmoil, a really interesting pitch (and show) came from it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Scott Prendergast)
So Help Me Todd airs Thursdays at 9/8c on CBS, and episodes start streaming the following day on Paramount+.