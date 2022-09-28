Lisa Kurdow To Star in Taika Waititi’s ‘Time Bandits’ Series On Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has announced it will expand its Emmy Award-winning comedy slate with “Time Bandits,” a new 10-episode series co-written, directed and executive produced by Academy and BAFTA Award-winner and Emmy Award-nominee Taika Waititi (“Our Flag Means Death,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Thor” films), and starring an ensemble cast led by Emmy and SAG Award-winner Lisa Kudrow.
With the first two episodes directed by Waititi, “Time Bandits” is a comedic journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an eleven-year-old history nerd. The series will star:
Emmy and SAG Award-winner Lisa Kudrow (“The Comeback,” “Booksmart,” “Web Therapy,” “Friends”) as ‘Penelope’
Kal-El Tuck (“Unseeing Evil,” “Band in the Sand”) as ‘Kevin’
Charlyne Yi (“Knocked up,” “Paper Heart,” “The Second Act”) as ‘Judy’
Tadhg Murphy (“Conversations with Friends,” “Black Sails,” “Brassic,” “Undergods”) as ‘Alto’
Roger Jean Nsengiyumva (“You Don’t know Me,” “Tomb Raider”) as ‘Widgit’
Rune Temte (“Eddie The Eagle,” “The Last Kingdom,” “Captain Marvel”) as ‘Bittelig’
Kiera Thompson (“Martyrs Lane,” “Salisbury Poisonings”) as ‘Saffron’
Rachel House (“Heartbreak High,” “Thor Ragnarok”) as ‘Fianna’