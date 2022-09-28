How Quinta Brunson Knew ‘Abbott Elementary’ Had Become A Hit

In its first season, Abbott Elementary not only earned critical acclaim (it won three Emmy Awards), but it also captured another title that might be even more significant: It was the “buzz series” of the 2021-22 TV season. Its cultural impact has already been significant, something that has made the show’s creator and star, Quinta Brunson, very proud. But she told us it also came with a certain sense of disbelief, and she talked about when she finally realized she had a legitimate hit show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Quinta Brunson)
Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.