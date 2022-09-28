For TV Prequel, Diego Luna Had To Rethink ‘Andor’

When Diego Luna signed on for the role of Cassian Andor in the film Star Wars: Rogue One, a prequel TV series was the last thing on his mind. (After all, Rogue One was, itself, a prequel to the original Star Wars [a.k.a Episode IV: A New Hope].) In his preparation for the film, Luna spent a good deal of time figuring out how to play the character, which included building his backstory. Now, with the show Andor, the character’s past is coming into much clearer focus, and Luna admitted to us that the Andor he’s playing now doesn’t always match the Andor he imagined as he shot Rogue One. (Click on the media bar below to hear Diego Luna)