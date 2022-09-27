Why Niecy Nash-Betts Places Her Bets On ‘The Rookie: Feds’

After the success of The Rookie, a drama about the oldest new recruit on the LAPD force, ABC is introducing a second show built around the same theme. The Rookie: Feds features Niecy Nash-Betts as the oldest rookie at the FBI’s Quantico training program. Nash-Betts, who is also an executive producer on the show, told us why she found its concept so appealing. (Click on the media bar below to hear Niecy Nash-Betts)
The Rookie: Feds airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.