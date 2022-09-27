To Become ‘Star Trek’s’ Picard, Patrick Stewart Shook Off Some Bad Advice

This week marks the 35th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation’s broadcast premiere. The show, which was shown in syndication instead of on a network, ran for seven seasons, reinvigorated the television prospects for the Star Trek franchise, and made a household name out of its star, Patrick Stewart. He had been a respected stage actor in London who had made several appearances on BBC television shows, but his portrayal of Capt. Jean-Luc Picard on The Next Generation became his career-defining role, one he is still playing on the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard. It turned out to be the best career move he ever made — in direct conflict, Stewart told us, with the advice he got when he was first considering the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patrick Stewart)
