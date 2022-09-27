Showtime Releases Trailer For New Phil Spector Documentary ‘Spector ‘

SHOWTIME Documentary Films has announced that the network will air SPECTOR, a four-part documentary series produced by Lightbox from directors Sheena M. Joyce and Don Argott (Framing John Delorean, Believer) about enigmatic, legendary music producer Phil Spector and what happened on the fateful night of February 3, 2003 when actress Lana Clarkson was shot dead in his mansion. All four episodes of the docuseries will release on demand and on streaming platforms for SHOWTIME subscribers on Friday, November 4, ahead of its on-air premiere on Sunday, November 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. SPECTOR is executive produced by Oscar-nominated producer Jonathan Chinn (LA 92, Tina) and Oscar-winning producer Simon Chinn (Man on Wire, Searching for Sugar Man) and Oscar-winning director James Marsh (Man on Wire, The Night Of). Stephen Neely (Goodnight Oppy, Murder Mountain) also serves as executive producer and Janet Ginsburg produces.
SPECTOR examines how the destinies of Phil Spector and Lana Clarkson became intertwined with the report of a fatal shooting of a woman at the eccentric French chateau style mansion in Los Angeles owned by the legendary music producer. The victim was Lana Clarkson, a charismatic and once prolific film actress whom he had met just that night. Through the lens of this notorious crime and the infamous trial which followed, this four-part documentary series peels back the layers of what actually happened that night to tell the stories of both Clarkson and the man who was convicted of her murder. In doing so, SPECTOR re-examines the life and career of an important yet enigmatic cultural figure of the 20th century – a man responsible for countless hit records, including “Be My Baby,” “Da Do Run Run” and “You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feeling” – and a bygone era of Hollywood and the music industry.