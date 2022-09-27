Natalie Zea Ready For ‘Surprising’ Second Season Of ‘La Brea’

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
LA BREA — Season: 2 — Pictured: Natalie Zea as Eve — (Photo by: Ben King/NBC)

Over the course of its firsts season, NBC’s La Brea built up a mythology to explain the sudden appearance of sinkholes in Los Angeles, anomalies that transported anyone (and anything) caught in them to the past. In the show’s second season, the producers are promising that the show’s story will get even bigger. But, beyond that, their plans are top-secret … even to the show’s cast members! Natalie Zea told us that, up until the time she gets each new episode’s script, she’s been kept in the dark about where things are going. (Click on the media bar below to hear Natalie Zea)

La Brea airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC, and episodes start streaming on Peacock the following day.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak