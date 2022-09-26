A Giant ‘Leap’ Forward For NBC’s New ‘Quantum Leap’ Series?

The new Quantum Leap series picks up the story of the Quantum Leap project about three decades after the original series ended, a fact that is an integral part of the new series. Caitlin Bassett co-stars as the holographic guide for the show’s new leaper, Dr. Ben Song, and she told us that, while the basic premise of the show remains the same, the new version is definitely an update, with new technology, new mythology, and an increased focus on the characters working on the project in the present day. (Click on the media bar below to hear Caitlin Bassett)
Quantum Leap airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.