Kaley Cuoco: Why ‘Big Bang’ Found A Big Audience

When the 2007-08 television season began, there were dozens of new network shows trying to gain traction with viewers. Some, like Fox’s Nashville, failed miserably (it was yanked after its second episode). But a new CBS show, given the Monday 8:30 slot between How I Met Your Mother and Two and a Half Men, wound up becoming that season’s most enduring show. The Big Bang Theory lasted for 12 seasons and nearly 300 episodes, and the show’s reruns still command a big audience in both streaming and syndication. Kaley Cuoco, the show’s sole female cast member when it premiered, thinks the show continues to resonate with people because its characters were not only unique, but also grew over time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kaley Cuoco)