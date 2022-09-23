Glenn Close Got No Bad Reaction From ‘Fatal Attraction’

Even though Fatal Attraction wasn’t a traditional horror movie, there have been few movie characters more terrifying than Alex Forrest, the woman who becomes increasingly obsessed — and vengeful — after having an affair with the character played by Michael Douglas. Glenn Close famously played Forrest and the role, along with earning Close an Oscar nomination, became the poster child for psychotic behavior. Fatal Attraction was released 35 years ago and fortunately for Close, she says fans of the movie have been able to separate her from the character, and she’s never gotten any negative reactions from people she’s met. (Click on the media bar below to hear Glenn Close)