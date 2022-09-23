Cary Elwes & ‘Princess Bride’s’ Slow Road To Recognition

Though The Princess Bride has become an iconic movie and is often talked about as an example of a perfect film, people tend to forget that it wasn’t a huge box-office hit in its initial release. The movie, which first hit theaters 35 years ago, it never climbed higher than No. 3 in any given week, and it struggled to cross the $30 million mark. (The film’s shooting budget was $16 million, so after marketing and distribution fees, it made very little, if any profit.) Despite its slow start, though, Cary Elwes says he never had any doubt that he was making a great movie, and he’s both relieved and thankful that The Princess Bride finally found the audience it deserved. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cary Elwes)

 

 The Princess Bride is currently streaming on Disney+ and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.

