Cary Elwes & ‘Princess Bride’s’ Slow Road To Recognition

Though The Princess Bride has become an iconic movie and is often talked about as an example of a perfect film, people tend to forget that it wasn’t a huge box-office hit in its initial release. The movie, which first hit theaters 35 years ago, it never climbed higher than No. 3 in any given week, and it struggled to cross the $30 million mark. (The film’s shooting budget was $16 million, so after marketing and distribution fees, it made very little, if any profit.) Despite its slow start, though, Cary Elwes says he never had any doubt that he was making a great movie, and he’s both relieved and thankful that The Princess Bride finally found the audience it deserved. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cary Elwes)