Kevin Smith: How The Internet Saved ‘Clerks III’

When Clerks was made in 1994, the internet was still in its infancy. Because it was back in the days of dial-up modems, nobody was even thinking about trying to stream video. Twenty-eight years later, now that broadband connectivity has taken over the world, video streaming is an undeniable part of daily life. And, as Kevin Smith was trying to make Clerks III, it turns out that video streaming became an indispensable tool in helping him shoot scenes for the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kevin Smith)