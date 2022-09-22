For Elisabeth Moss, Making ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Meant Leaving The Real World Behind

Out in the real world, The Handmaid’s Tale has been referenced in terms of political debates over the past several years. And Elisabeth Moss is certainly aware of the way the show is being viewed through that political lens. However, when it came to filming the latest season of the series, Moss told us she had to sweep most of that real-world awareness aside. In order to play the role correctly, she told us, she really needed to immerse herself in the character’s world, not the real world. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elisabeth Moss)
The Handmaid’s Tale is currently streaming on Hulu.