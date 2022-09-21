To Diego Luna, ‘Andor’ Is Like Making A New Film Series

The new Star Wars universe series Andor will tell the story of Cassian Andor in the five years leading up to his appearance in the film Rogue One. The series will take two seasons (and 24 episodes) to cover that time span, ending where Rogue One begins. Diego Luna, who originated the role in Rogue One, returns to not only play the character, but also as an executive producer on the series, and he told us that telling the story in the form of a TV series is a fascinating new approach for him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Diego Luna)