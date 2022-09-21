Netflix Releases Trailer For New Limited Series ‘Notre-Dame’

This limited series takes place during the night that Notre-Dame burned. It’s about the destiny of men and women who have their own fire to put out. As the Paris firefighters try to stop the flames from spreading in the Cathedral, the show also follows characters being put through the wringer – they will have to fight each other, love each other, come across each other, hate each other, smile at or help each other – so that, in the end, they may have a chance to start all over again.
Notre-Dame premieres October 19.