‘Chicago Fire’s’ Taylor Kinney On Working Without Jesse Spencer

Chicago Fire’s 10th season was a tumultuous one, as original series star Jesse Spencer left the show during the season’s fifth episode. (Though he returned for the season finale, he will not be coming back as a series regular.) As the show now enters its 11th season, Taylor Kinney — one of the three remaining main cast members from the show’s first season — told us that his character (Kelly Severide) will absolutely miss Spencer’s character (Matthew Casey) as the show goes forward. (click on the media bar below to hear Taylor Kinney)
Chicago Fire airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.