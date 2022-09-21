After First-Season Success, Quinta Brunson & ‘Abbott Elementary’ Face Second-Season Challenges

This past year, Quinta Brunson pulled off an interesting trifecta: She was nominated for Emmy Awards as a producer, a writer, and an actor — the three different roles she plays on ABC’s hit comedy Abbott Elementary. Brunson won the award for her writing the show’s pilot (she created it, as well), and she’s also written the season premiere for the show’s second season. When we spoke to Brunson, she admitted that she and the other writers are going to have to approach the new season differently from a logistical point of view, but she is optimistic that they will be able to make this new season just as good as — if not better than — the first. (Click on the media bar below to hear Quinta Brunson)
Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on ABC, and episodes start streaming on Hulu the following day.