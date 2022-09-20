Steven Levitan Doubles His Fun With ‘Reboot’

With reboots now a regular part of the television landscape, it was just a matter of time until a producer would make an original show about a reboot. Steven Levitan, the co-creator of Modern Family, is the producer who did, and the show’s first three episodes have just been released to Hulu. Like The Larry Sanders Show (which featured Levitan as a writer and producer) or 30 Rock, Reboot has a “show within a show,” as the cast members of an old sitcom, “Step Right Up,” are brought back together to make new episodes. Levitan said he enjoyed that storytelling device, as Reboot’s writers get to script two shows at once. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steven Levitan)