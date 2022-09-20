‘New Amsterdam’s’ Ryan Eggold Prepares For The End

NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam is set to wrap up its run with an abbreviated fifth season, which begins tonight. Ryan Eggold, who heads up the show’s ensemble cast as Dr. Max Goodwin, the medical director initially hired to turn around the struggling New Amsterdam Medical Center, finds it hard to believe the series is coming to an end. But he told us the mood on the set has been more of an Irish wake than a funeral, with everybody celebrating the fact they’ve made five seasons’ worth of stories together. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Eggold)
New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.