How Keanu Reeves Found His Fit With ‘Constantine’

Keanu Reeves will step into John Constantine’s shoes once again. Ending 17 years of speculation and rumors, it’s been announced that a sequel to Constantine is finally being developed, with Reeves returning as the title character. Although Reeves certainly isn’t an exorcist in real life, he revealed he felt a certain kind of kinship with the character. At the time of the original film’s release, Reeves talked to us about how he figured out the nuances of playing the unique role. (Click on the media bar below Keanu Reeves)
No release date or shooting schedule has been announced yet for the new Constantine sequel.