With ‘Avatar,’ James Cameron Delivered The Unexpected

With the first of the long-awaited Avatar sequels just a few months away, fans of the original movie will get a chance to revisit the 2009 film the way it was meant to be seen — on big IMAX screens in 3-D. The re-release will likely bring back great memories for viewers who were captivated by the film on its initial release. James Cameron, who wrote, produced, and directed the film, says a lot of moviegoers recall Avatar as the first big 3-D event movie at a time when the new 3-D technology — now commonplace — was just being introduced to theaters. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Cameron)
Avatar will be re-released in theaters this Friday.