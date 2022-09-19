Netflix Releases Trailer For Ryan Murphy’s New Limited Series ‘Dahmer – Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer Story’

From the Emmy award winning creator of American Crime Story comes Dahmer – Monster: the Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series examines the gruesome and horrific true crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and the systemic failures that enabled one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.
DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story premieres September 21 on Netflix.