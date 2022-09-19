Leap Of Faith For ‘Quantum Leap’ Revival Showrunner

Since the original version of Quantum Leap ended 29 years ago, there have been plenty of rumors (not to mention pleas from fans) to bring back the show so we could find out, once and for all, what happened to Dr. Sam Beckett. Although that original cast reunion never happened — and, with the death of Dean Stockwell last year, never will — the show is finally returning with a new version that is more of a sequel than a reboot. Martin Gero, an executive producer and the showrunner for the new Quantum Leap, says the new show will definitely honor the mythology built up during the show’s first run, but they also wanted to make it something that first-time watchers would be able to easily follow. (Click on the media bar below to hear Martin Gero)
Quantum Leap airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC, with episodes streaming the following day on Peacock.