Cedric The Entertainer Treasures Kindness In His ‘Neighborhood’

From his early days as a stand-up comedian to his current status as a TV and movie star, Cedric the Entertainer has experienced most of what a life in show business entails. From spending months on the road to spending endless nights on shoots, he’s done and seen it all. These days, he’s got a steady gig starring on The Neighborhood, which starts its fifth season on CBS tonight. And one thing he’s learned through time and experience, he told us, is that a positive attitude goes a long way when you’re on the job. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cedric the Entertainer)
The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8/7c on CBS, with episodes streaming the following day on Paramount+.