Why Warren Beatty Thought Madonna Was Right For ‘Dick Tracy’

By the end of the 1980s, Madonna had established herself as the undisputed queen of the pop music scene. When it came to the big screen, though, she’d had considerably less success. Her two late-’80s star vehicles. Shanghai Surprise and Who’s That Girl, were both box-office bombs, and Madonna won the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Actress twice. So, when she was cast as Breathless Mahoney in the movie Dick Tracy, it raised a lot of eyebrows, especially since she’d been dating Dick Tracy’s star, director and producer, Warren Beatty, at the time. However, speaking at the time of the movie’s release, Beatty told us Madonna had definitely earned the role, and he thought people would enjoy her performance. (Click on the media bar below to hear Madonna)
Dick Tracy is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.