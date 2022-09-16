How ‘Death Becomes Her’ Was Different For Its Stars

When the movie Death Becomes Her was released 30 years ago, it looked unlike anything that had come before it. Thanks to director Robert Zemeckis’s experimentation, it was the first film to use computer-generated effects to alter the way the human body looked on-screen. It was also unusual in that the film’s main characters were anti-heroes at a time when that wasn’t in vogue. The stars of the film — Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Bruce Willis — talked to us at the time the film was originally released, and they told us that Death Becomes Her was definitely a different kind of movie for each of them. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bruce Willis & Meryl Streep & Goldie Hawn)