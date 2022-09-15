Why ‘Glass Onion’ Was No ‘Knives Out’ For Daniel Craig

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022.

After Knives Out wound up becoming both a commercial and critical hit upon its release in 2019, Daniel Craig was thrilled when writer/director Rian Johnson scored a two-sequel deal. And, for the most part, the process of making Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery lived up to expectations for Craig. The one thing he thought was a major disappointment, he said at a Q&A for the film at the Toronto International Film Festival, was that filming under COVID-19 protocols denied him one of his favorite parts of making a movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Craig)

 

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premieres December 23 on Netflix.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak