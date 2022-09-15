Netflix Releases Trailer For New Docuseries ‘Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga’

From Academy Award-winning filmmakers Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus, and directed by Theo Love
“My crew and I had the privilege of interviewing some of the top economists, lawmakers, law enforcement, investors, fin-fluencers and architects of our modern financial system, while the online investing community was a treasure trove of amazing characters who had bet big on the short squeeze.” – Director Theo Love
“We live for stories with high drama, high stakes, memorable characters, and something to say about the world we live in. The GameStop saga has it all in spades.” – Executive Producer Dan Cogan, Story Syndicate
Executive produced by Emmy and Academy Award-winning filmmakers Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus, this lively, comedic documentary series captures the wild ride of a group of misfits who banded together online to rescue GameStop, a company they loved when they were kids. Coalescing on Reddit, TikTok and Discord, they capitalized on a new age of investing with their thumbs to thwart Wall Street’s cynical ploy to burn the company down. By sending shares “to the moon,” these millennials felt they could stick it to the man, once and for all. But can “the little guy” ever truly win against Wall Street? As the resulting market frenzy pitted legions of amateur traders against hedge fund bigwigs, it became a viral David vs. Goliath story for the ages. With exclusive access to key members of Reddit’s wallstreetbets community who fueled the short burn movement, alongside everyday people who hitched their wagon to the GameStop train and luminaries of the financial world alike, Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga offers a humorous look at the unlikely cast of characters who brought about the latest seismic shift in how the world’s money behaves.