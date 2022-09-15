Donald Glover’s Kept Childish Gambino Out Of ‘Atlanta’

One of the stories that’s run throughout the four seasons of Atlanta focus on a rapper trying to make it in the music business. For the show’s creator and star, Donald Glover, that’s already a fait accompli — under the name Childish Gambino, he’s a five-time Grammy Award winner with four albums that have hit the Top 20. So it’s really not surprising that music has been a big part of Atlanta, but Glover told us that he’s avoided turning the music-related stories into autobiographical stories, and he tries to keep his own music career separate from the show, especially when it comes to song placements in Atlanta episodes. (Click on the media to hear Donald Glover)
Atlanta airs Thursday nights on FX, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.