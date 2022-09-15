Christine Baranski: ‘Good Fight’ Isn’t About The Politics

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart in The Good Fight streaming on Paramount+, 2022. Photo Credit: Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+.

When it comes to American politics, The Good Fight has certainly lived up to its name, because it hasn’t pulled any punches in criticizing real-life political figures and institutions. With the show now in its final season, star Christine Baranski told us she hasn’t gotten much feedback about the show’s political targeting, and she also considers the political elements to be a secondary part of the show.(Click on the media bar below to hear Christine Baranski)

The Good Fight is currently streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes added every Thursday.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak