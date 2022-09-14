Sam Worthington: ‘Avatar’ Sequel’s Worth The Wait

It may not have taken as long as Top Gun: Maverick, but Avatar’s long-awaited sequel is finally on the way. It’s been 13 years since the original movie was released and became the all-time box-office champion, earning writer/director James Cameron a four-sequel deal. Avatar: The Way of Water is the first, followed by additional releases in 2024, 2026, and 2028. The trailer for The Way of Water is out now, and the film caused a big buzz when some footage got a sneak peek screening at D23. Sam Worthington, one of several actors returning from the first film, told us he’s excited that the world will finally see the new film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sam Worthington)