Julia Roberts Loves George Clooney … Really, She Does!

(from left) Director Ol Parker, Julia Roberts and George Clooney on the set of Ticket to Paradise.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have worked together on several movies, including Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, and the Clooney-directed Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. Now, they’re appearing as a divorced couple in the new comedy Ticket to Paradise, a casting choice that is quite fitting … if you believe the tabloid accounts of a tumultuous working relationship between Roberts and Clooney. As they spoke to us about that relationship, Clooney hinted at those rumors, but Roberts insists it’s all good. (Click on the media bar below to hear Julia Roberts and George Clooney)

 

Ticket to Paradise opens in theaters on October 21.

