Directing Took Elisabeth Moss Deeper Into ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

After three decades of working on TV and movie sets as an actor, Elisabeth Moss decided she was ready to make the leap into directing. She was given the chance to direct a Season 4 episode of the series she stars in, The Handmaid’s Tale. Things worked out well, and she was given two more episodes to direct later in the season. Now, with the show entering its fifth season, Moss was entrusted with the season’s two opening episodes, both of which have just debuted on Hulu. Of course, directing can be an intense and difficult process, so Moss was originally concerned about how she would balance her acting duties with directing. But, speaking at a Handmaid’s Tale Q&A session at the Toronto International Film Festival, she explained that taking a step back behind the camera helped her understand her role on the show better than she ever had before. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elisabeth Moss)
The Handmaid’s Tale is currently streaming on Hulu