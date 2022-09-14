‘A League Of Their Own’ Goes Deep On Its Research

While it might share a name with the 1992 film, the TV series A League of Their Own is neither a remake nor a sequel to the movie. It features an entirely new cast of characters and storylines, even though it is also set in the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which blossomed in the World War II era. Since the show (like the film) centers around the Rockford Peaches, a real AAGPBL team at the time, executive producers Destra Tedros Reff and Will Graham told us they did a deep dive into not only the team’s and league’s histories, but also into life in the town of Rockford, IL back in that era. (Click on the media bar below to hear Destra Tedros & Reff and Will Graham)
A League of Their Own is currently streaming on Prime Video.