With ‘New Amsterdam’ Ending, Jocko Sims Is Holding It Together … For Now

During its fourth season this past spring, it was announced that New Amsterdam would take a victory lap — a shortened fifth and final season to tie up loose ends and bring the show’s story to a close. Throughout the show’s run, Jocko Sims has played a significant role as New Amsterdam Medical Center’s head of cardiac surgery, Dr. Floyd Reynolds, and he’s done plenty of bonding with the show’s close-knit cast. As New Amsterdam’s final season premieres, and the days tick down on the show’s production schedule, Simms is trying hard to keep things from getting melancholy, though he knows the reality of the end will set in soon. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jocko Sims)
New Amsterdam’s final season premiere will air next Tuesday (9/20) on NBC