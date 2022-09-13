Squeeze Play: Daniel Radcliffe Gets Some ‘Weird’ Accordion Training

Every musical instrument has its once-in-a-lifetime talents, somebody who redefines the instrument for a whole new generation, playing it with a style and a passion that is unmatched. When it comes to the accordion, that man is Weird Al Yankovic. In fact, he’s such a wizard on the instrument that it took the world’s most famous on-screen wizard to play him in the satirical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Yes, Yankovic is being played by none other than Mr. Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe. It turns out that he is a huge fan of Yankovic’s and, speaking at a Q&A panel at the Toronto International Film Festival, Radcliffe talked about how — despite getting some expert advice — he’s definitely no Yankovic on the accordion. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Radcliffe)