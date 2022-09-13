Carroll O’Connor & The Burdens Of Being Archie Bunker

The early 1970s is often considered to be the Golden Age of TV Comedy, largely because of two production companies that turned out some of the medium’s most enduring hits: MTM, with The Mary Tyler Moore Show, all of that show’s spin-offs, and The Bob Newhart Show; and Tandem Productions, the company co-founded by Norman Lear, which brought us All in the Family, Maude, The Jeffersons, Good Times, and Sanford & Son, among others. While all of those shows boasted memorable characters, perhaps none was more famous (or infamous) than All in the Family’s Archie Bunker. The late Carroll O’Connor played the bigoted misanthrope to perfection, though it wasn’t easy. When we spoke to him prior to his death, he explained to us that he constantly had to battle writers who thought they understood the character better than he did. (Click on the media bar below to hear Carroll O’Connor)
All in the Family is currently streaming on Freevee.