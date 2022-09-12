Spielberg Spins A Familiar Fable With ‘The Fabelmans’

THE FABELMANS, directed by Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg’s new movie may be called The Fabelmans. but it might as well be called “The Spielbergs.” After all, the film’s young protagonist, Sammy Fabelman, is a boy who discovers the world through a camera lens as he starts making his own movies. While parts have been fictionalized, it’s clearly Spielberg telling his own story about how he got started as a filmmaker. Spielberg says it should come as no surprise to any of his fans that he would do a movie like this, because he’s been putting bits and pieces of his life story into his films for years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steven Spielberg)

 

The Fabelmans opens in theaters on November 23.

