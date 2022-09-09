Cynthia Addai-Robinson Feels The Power Of The ‘Rings’ Franchise

When it comes to marquee sci-fi film franchises, The Lord of the Rings is right up there with Star Wars and Star Trek. The cachet carried by the previous projects, Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, is immense. So when plans were announced for a big-budget TV series taking place in J.R. Tolkien’s Middle Earth universe, it became a hot ticket for a lot of actors who wanted to get involved with the project. For those who were cast on the show, like Cynthia Addai-Robinson, getting to become part of the franchise has been a truly surreal experience. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cynthia Addai-Robinson)
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is currently streaming on Prime Video.