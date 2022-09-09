Acting And Singing: Two Different Directions For Harry Styles

Ever since his chart-topping group, One Direction, went on hiatus, Harry Styles has been keeping himself busy with a thriving solo music career and a nascent acting career. Having made his debut five years ago in Dunkirk, he made his first appearance as Starfox during an end-credits cameo in Eternals, and now he’s got his first starring role alongside Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde in Don’t Worry Darling. Since Styles spent plenty of time in front of the camera while in One Direction — in addition to their music videos, they made two concert films — we wondered whether his music career had prepared him for his acting career. But, speaking at a Venice Film Festival press conference, Styles told us he sees the two pursuits as being completely different from each other. (Click on the media bar below to hear Harry Styles)
Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters on September 23.