‘The Good Fight’ Plays Both Sides In Political Wars

While The Good Wife, for the most part, kept itself from indulging in real-world references, spin-off The Good Fight has gone in the opposite direction. The series opened in February 2017 with lawyer Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) reacting to the inauguration of newly elected President Donald Trump; his presidency and its aftermath have fueled many of the show’s story arcs over the show’s first five seasons, and it’s a good bet that the show’s final season will continue to reference current events in the real world. And while the show has taken some criticism for its political leanings, co-creator/producer/writer Robert King and Baranski doesn’t think the criticism is warranted; as they told us, the show makes a point of including multiple points of view in its episodes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christine Baranski & Robert King)
The Good Fight is currently streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes premiering on Thursdays.