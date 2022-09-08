Seriously, Steve Carell Isn’t Just A Funny Guy

Steve Carell’s most recognizable roles may have been on the hit TV show The Office and in movies like The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Anchorman: The Story of Ron Burgundy, but that just scratches the surface of his talents. He received an Oscar nomination for his work in the psychological drama Foxcatcher, and he’s also gotten rave reviews for playing more serious roles in films like The Big Short, Dan in Real Life, and Little Miss Sunshine. And his latest role, as a therapist held hostage by a serial killer in the series The Patient, is about as far away from comedy as you can get. Carell told us he wants to be recognized for his versatility, because he’s never thought of himself as any particular kind of actor. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steve Carell)