‘Pinocchio’ Tested Tom Hanks’s CGI Acting Skills

Over the course of Tom Hanks’s career, the film industry has gone through an incredible technical upheaval. Cinematic effects that would have been impossible to imagine back when he started in the early ’80s are now commonplace today. That means Hanks has had to develop a whole new skill set in order to work on films that contain a lot of computer-generated sets and effects. And he told us it’s not easy — working on his new film, a Robert Zemeckis-directed retelling of Pinocchio, Hanks says he needed to be very precise with his actions, which sometimes took several tries to get right. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)