‘Tell Me Lies’ Stars Found True Trust In Each Other

The new Hulu drama series Tell Me Lies focuses on a couple as their relationship unfolds over the course of several years. The roles put the show’s two leads, Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, on an emotional roller coaster filled with ups and downs, not to mention plenty of romance and intimacy. Because of this, the two actors told us that it was crucial that they not only got to know each other, but also developed a strong sense of trust in each other. (Click on the media bar below to hear (Grace Van Patten & Jackson White)